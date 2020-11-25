FREEPORT — A Town Hall employee who has been quarantining since Nov. 18 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Freeport Town Hall has been closed since Nov. 23, after the employee learned they’d been exposed to the virus.

Maine CDC staff determined coworkers at Town Hall were exposed to the the infected employee Nov. 17 and 18; the employee had no close contact with any members of the public during that time. Town Hall employees who came in close contact with the affected employee are being required to quarantine for 14 days. Other staff members must provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to work.

As of Nov. 23, no other Town Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The building underwent thorough cleaning and disinfection over the weekend, according to town officials, and the Town Hall is planning to reopen to the public with limited services Monday, Nov. 30.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: