Arts

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances Dec. 3-24 at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $35-$50. Visit portlandstage.org/show/a-christmas-carol/ for more information and schedule.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 23 at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for more information and schedule.

Christmas with Kennerley – Home for the Holidays (2020), available to stream Dec. 12-28. Pay-what-you-choose starting at $10. Visit porttix.com or by call 842-0800 for tickets.

Green Hut Galleries Holiday Show, Dec. 3 through Jan. 30, 2021. Visit greenhutgalleries.com for details.

“Holiday Offerings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday Dec. 4-27. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream Dec. 1-31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

Meetinghouse Arts Pop-Up Holiday Art Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at 42 Main St., Freeport. Some holiday show work available to view and purchase online at meetinghousearts.org.

“The Nutcracker: Behind the Mask,” short film available to stream now through Dec. 12, presented by Maine State Ballet. Free, donations appreciated. Visit mainestateballet.org/the-nutcracker-behind-the-mask for more information and video access.

Sunday 12/6

A ChoralArt Christmas, 2:30 p.m. premiere at choralart.org/Events/christmas/. Free. Available to stream after premiere.

Saturday 12/12

“A Victorian Nutcracker,” presented by Portland Ballet and filmed at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, airs at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on WCSH 6 & WLBZ 2, the News Center Maine Roku app and the News Center Maine website and app.

Benefits

Holiday Bloom Virtual Auction & Open House, auction ends 7 p.m. Dec. 5, benefits Kids First Center in Scarborough. Virtual holiday open house 7 p.m. Dec. 4 via Zoom. Visit kidsfirstcenter.org/holiday-bloom-2020.html to bid or donate.

“Buy, Give, Get” Program, Ocean State Job Lot customers who buy a winter coat for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

Raymond Village Library Holiday Raffle, tickets available now for drawings Dec. 7 and 14. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. All proceeds go towards library programming and services. Visit the Raymond Village Library Facebook page for details.

Christmas tree sale, trees and wreaths sold by South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club can be reserved and paid for now until stock runs out. Online ordering and curbside pickup available at rotarychristmastrees.com. In-person shopping at Mill Creek Park, South Portland, requires social distancing and face masks.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Average cost per child is $200. Donate online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland, ME 04106 or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Bulletin Board

Advent at Falmouth Congregational, began Nov. 29, the first Sunday of Advent. Events include virtual worship services, extended church school for kids, car caroling and the Christmas Angels project. Visit falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/christmas for dates and details.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath, includes tree lighting, Magic Letter Boxes, Neighborhood Decorating Contest, Santa Sightings on Saturdays, Downtown Window Decorating Contest and food donation collection. Brochures will be in downtown shops the first week of December. Visit visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/ for details or gf.me/v/c/gmz8/old-fashioned-christmas to donate.

Christmas Tree Sale, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Food City parking lot, benefits Bridgton Fire Department. Bridgton Village Center Firemen’s Association will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets and BFD T-shirts.

Christmas Wreath Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $15-$20 cash or check. Email [email protected] to pre-order. Visit facebook.com/fccucc for more information.

Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Benefits Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. Masks required for all volunteers and customers. Cash, check and credit card accepted.

Freeport Sparkles for the Holidays, Dec. 4-13. COVID-safe activities and event details subject to change based on orders from the state and CDC. Visit visitfreeport.com/sparkle-celebration/ for full schedule.

Holiday Cookie Sale, Raymond Village Community Church taking pre-orders until Dec. 15 for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church, including snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, sugar cookies, pumpkin molasses, toffee nut squares, peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. $5/dozen. Call 655-7749 and leave name, phone number, cookie choices and pick up time or email to [email protected]

Holiday Decorating Contest, through Dec. 11. Decorate your Windham home or business for a chance to be included in the 2020 Holiday Lights Map of Windham. Must register and submit a photo. Visit windhamrecreation.com to register and for more information.

Holiday Window Display Contest, over 40 downtown Portland businesses will “deck the halls” with holiday spirit. Community members can cast a vote for their favorite displays on Portland Downtown’s Facebook page for Best Overall, Best Use of Merchandise, Best Theme and Most Original. Winners will be announced in early December.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps from Dec. 1-31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Midcoast Tree Auction, Dec. 4-12, featuring up to 70 lots with deluxe tree items, classic tree items and wreaths at facebook.com/midcoasttreefestival. To donate, contact Cory King at 725-8797 or [email protected]; forms at midcoastmaine.com.

Monument Square Tree Cam, now streaming live and stays on 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminating on Black Friday through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Fairs & Festivals

Christmas Marketplace, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Free, barmillscommunitychurch.org.

Children’s Nursery School Petite Bazaar, online Dec. 4-13 at 32auctions.com/cns.

Eat, Shop, Be Merry: Craft and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Clarion Hotel Portland, 1230 Congress St., Portland. CDC guidelines will be followed. Visit the events section at facebook.com/clarionhotelmaine for details.

Saint Mary’s Sparkles Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturday through Dec. 17 at 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, or online 24/7 at saintmarysparkles.org. Sanitizer, face masks and social distancing required. Visit the Sparkles St. Marys Falmouth Facebook page for details.

Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair, order online while inventory lasts at maineshakers.com/shop. Contactless pickup 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Dec. 4-6, includes holiday shopping, raffles, Wreaths Around the Holidays and Carols on the Common. Visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com for full schedule and details.

Saturday 12/5

Italian Pastry Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. This COVID-safe event is in lieu of the annual Christmas fair.

Festival of Greens, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the gazebo at City Park, Washington Street, Bath, hosted by Bath Garden Club. Snow date Dec. 6. Visit visitbath.com for more information.

Pre-order fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse) Parish House, Route 4A, Buxton. Order form found on the church’s Facebook page or call 929-4552. Items include wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini breads. Welcome baskets will be auctioned. When picking up orders, pre-ordered hot lunch will be available with fish chowder, macaroni and cheese, homemade rolls and cookie.

Kids

The Holiday Express, now through Dec. 23, presented by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, $45 first class, $30 coach. Visit porttix.com/plan-your-visit/holiday-express-info/ for reservations.

Saturday 12/5

Outdoor Santa Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pejepscot History Center 159 Park Row, Brunswick. Free. Children can talk to Santa from a COVID-safe distance, write their wishes on a paper stocking and pick out a treat. Vagabond Coffee Truck will serve coffee and hot chocolate.

