COLUMBIA, S.C. – Faye Elaine Cross Hussey passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on Jan. 25, 1935 in Porter, the daughter of Irene Merrifield Cross and Clyde Cross.

After graduating from Fryeburg Academy in 1952, she lived most of her life in Kezar Falls, (even though she never liked snow), and worked for many years at Vulcan Electric Company. She was married for more than 50 years to Ernest Hussey, and had one son, James Robert Hussey.

Faye enjoyed bowling, golf, crochet, cribbage, baking, and traveling. Those who knew her will remember her quick smile and gentle sense of humor – and her apple pies. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, and was the kindest, most selfless, giving and accepting person you could ever hope to meet. It’s impossible to know how much joy and comfort she brought to those who shared their life with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; and is survived by her son, Jim Hussey and wife Carla Damron; brother, Donald Cross and wife Virginia Cross, sister-in-law, Lillian “Jiddy” Hussey; niece, Vickie Spinale and husband Ric Spinale, nephews, Dean Wyman and wife Holly Wyman, Jimmie Hussey, John Hussey, and David Hussey; and much-cherished great-nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Lowman Home Bethany staff for their conscientious and loving care during Faye’s time there. A celebration of life will take place in Maine when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at http://www.dunbarfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation.

Guest Book