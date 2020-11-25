PORTLAND – Frank S. Margel Jr., 56, of Portland passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, in Portland after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., to Frank S. Margel and Constance L. Margel on Sept. 25, 1964. Growing up, Frank attended Cape Elizabeth schools. He worked as a web designer and served in the Marines. Frank was very proud to be a Marine; the only thing that made him prouder was being a father to his son, Tre. Tre was Frank’s world and the love he had for his son was immeasurable. Frank enjoyed surfing, camping, photography, playing music, and making YouTube videos.

Frank had the biggest smile and could light up any room. He will forever be missed by all that knew him.

Preceded in death by his father, Frank is survived by his son, Tre Margel; his mother, Constance Jordan; his brother and best friend, Robert Margel, sisters, Susan Margel, Janice Brown and Debbie Parson. Frank also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who thought the world of him.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please visit Frank’s YouTube channel – Frank Margel.

Guest Book