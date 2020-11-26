Thank you to the good Samaritans who came to our assistance in the parking lot at Morse Mountain on Monday afternoon, Nov. 9.

I had fainted and hit my head after a hike to the beach. They helped my partner get me into the car and followed us all the way to the ER at Midcoast Hospital to make sure we got there safely. Fortunately, after several hours of observation and tests, I was able to go home.

I am very grateful for the kindness of strangers and the opportunity to appreciate that people will respond with concern and offer to help when it is needed.

Thank you again.

Kay Sullivan

Freeport

