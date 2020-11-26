The Cleveland Browns are reporting another positive coronavirus test for an unidentified player, continuing what has become an almost daily pattern over the past two weeks.

The team closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday for the third consecutive day to conduct tracing in order to find out if any others are considered high-risk close contacts.

The Browns (7-3) already are missing four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville (1-9). Garrett missed last week’s win over Philadelphia after testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the Browns placed starting linebacker Sione Takitaki on the COVID-19 list and kept eight players out of practice as a precaution. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski also had his team practice in shifts to try to control possible spread of the virus.

Takitaki, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Eagles, will miss this week’s game, along with fullback Andy Janovich, defensive end Joe Jackson and the unknown new positive player. Stefanski said offensive lineman Chris Hubbard may be returning after testing positive.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons are working virtually on Thanksgiving after two non-coaching members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons called off practice Thursday and halted all activities at their training center in suburban Flowery Branch, marking the third time this season the team has taken such a step. Positive tests forced the team to work virtually before an Oct. 18 game at Minnesota and a Nov. 8 game against Denver.

The team is conducting contact tracing under the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

Atlanta (3-7) is set to host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As with the previous shutdowns, the Falcons say this one does not affect the status of the game.

COWBOYS: Dallas strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. He was 54.

The team said the cause of death was pending.

Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.

DOLPHINS: Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Coach Brian Flores expressed optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited Wednesday.

“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. … He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.”

Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

PACKERS: Green Bay reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.

The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesn’t expect Adams to return this season.

JIM HANIFAN, the former St. Louis Cardinals coach who returned to the city as offensive line coach to help the Rams win the Super Bowl, has died. He was 87.

Hanifan’s daughter, Kathy Hinder, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She said the cause of death hasn’t been determined, but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The Cardinals’ head coach from 1980-85, Hanifan is best known for his offensive lines as an assistant with St. Louis and Washington. He coached star tackle Dan Dierdorf and notorious guard Conrad Dobler with St. Louis, then directed the “Hogs” in Washington.

Hanifan went 39-49-1 with the Cardinals, reaching the playoffs in 1982. He won Super Bowls as an assistant with Washington after the 1991 season and the Rams after the 1999 season.

