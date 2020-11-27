BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin International Music Festival will present a remote performance by harpist June Han at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Presented online at no charge, this solo concert can be viewed on the Festival’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Han will perform works by Alphonse Hasselmans, Louis Spohr, Marcel Tournier and more.

June Han, a faculty member at the Brunswick-based summer music institute, has performed with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Speculum Musicae, Manhattan Sinfonietta, Bronx Art Ensemble, Music from Japan, the Group for Contemporary Music, among others. As an orchestral musician, she has collaborated with Orchestre de Paris, the Kirov Opera Orchestra, the Mariinsky Orchestra, New York City Opera, and frequently performs with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, and the Metropolitan Opera.

Han also serves on the faculties of the Yale School of Music, Columbia University’s Music Performance Program, The Juilliard School Pre-College Division, and the Peabody Institute of Music.

This performance will provide a front-row seat to all viewers and a rare opportunity to enjoy the intricacy of this master harpist at work. Registration is suggested and donations are encouraged. For more information, visit bowdoinfestival.org or call the festival directly at (207) 373-1400.

