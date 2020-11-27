NEW HIRES

Orono-based Cerahelix Inc. has named Fred Wiesler as its new vice president of sales. Bringing over 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry, Wiesler most recently served as global commercial manager at DuPont Water Solutions. He also holds a patent related to membrane design, served on the board of the American Membrane Technology Association, and his papers have been published in numerous water industry trade and technical journals. Wiesler holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors has added Stephanie Hart as a client services assistant in its Brunswick office. Leslie Couper of Casco Bay Wealth Advisors states, “Stephanie brings many years of business experience to our firm. She is a welcome addition to our team.” Casco Bay Wealth Advisors is a locally owned wealth management firm with office locations in Auburn, Brunswick, Falmouth and Lovell.

Portland Housing Authority has made two new hires. Latoya Hunder has been appointed to the newly created position of director of resident services, and Rob Parritt has been hired to fill Hunder’s previous position as the resident transition and stability specialist. Hunder will oversee all of PHA’s resident services and lead a growing team of resident service coordinators who work directly with residents to provide a range of support services, from education to employment training. Parritt is an experienced advocate for those experiencing homelessness and is the former shelter director of the city of Portland’s Oxford Street Shelter, where he developed a cutting-edge housing program recognized as the most innovative in the United States by the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Real estate agency Fontaine Family has added Melissa Guimond to the team at its Auburn location. Guimond grew up in Sabattus, graduating from Oak Hill High School before continuing her education at University of the Arts and majoring in dance. She instilled her love of teaching at The Dance Center in Auburn as a dance instructor and choreographer, and also worked as a massage therapist at Family Chiropractic Center in Lewiston. Guimond comes to Fontaine with her real estate sales agent license and looks forward to continuing her love of helping people find their home.

Casco Systems has hired Brent Willett as a senior technician in the industrial automation group. Willett is a seasoned engineer with more than 35 years of experience in industrial automation systems and process controls. He is extremely knowledgeable in a variety of industrial software and system applications, and has applied his process control knowledge to boiler installations and process optimization projects for recovery, power, gas and bark boilers. On multiple occasions, Willett has been recognized by Honeywell for his outstanding contributions to customers and customer service.

Wai Leung has joined InterMed as director of information technology. Leung brings 17 years of IT experience, including the past 11 years in primary care.

PROMOTIONS

Emily Coyne was promoted to acute care manager at InterMed, overseeing operations of the acute care clinic, urgent care department, extended primary care, and flu shot clinic. Coyne was previously the clinical coordinator at InterMed.

Machias Savings Bank has promoted Christian Lyford and Nicole Pellenz. Lyford’s new role will be chief banking officer, which will allow the bank to manage its relationship building teams under one senior leader in alignment with its retail and business loan administration departments. Lyford was previously the bank’s chief operating officer. In her new role, Pellenz will focus on streamlining Machias Savings’ data collection and utilization, as well as collaborating on product improvements and ongoing reporting enhancements to help meet the needs of the bank’s market teams. Pellenz was previously senior vice president of deposit relationships.

AWARDS & HONORS

The Maine School Superintendents Association has named Yarmouth school department superintendent Andrew Dolloff as the 2021 Maine School Superintendent of the Year. Dolloff has led Yarmouth schools since 2014 after serving as superintendent in Kennebunk, and has served Maine public schools for over 30 years total. Dolloff’s leadership, advocacy for public education, and willingness to support new administrators are among the reasons he was selected.

Senior research scientist Douglas Rasher was recognized by the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation as a 2020 awardee of the Maxwell/Hanrahan Individual Award in Field Biology. Rasher currently works out of Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay and will receive $100,000 in funds to freely pursue his research. This award was launched in 2020 and recognizes the quality and creativity of a researcher’s dedication to field biology, as well as the foundation’s confidence in their potential for future impact in their field. Rasher’s interdisciplinary work covers nearshore ecosystems from coral reefs in Fiji and Bonaire to kelp forests in Alaska and Maine.

