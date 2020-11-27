Billy Saxton and his family, owners of the Dolphin Marina and Restaurant in Harpswell, are taking their restaurant experience and expanding into downtown Brunswick. The new eatery is called Embark on Maine and, as the name implies, demonstrates the evolution of their business model. Billy said the family has planned to “put roots” in Brunswick for some time and has found a home in the former Henry & Marty location at 61 Maine St. Embark on Maine (scheduled for a December opening) is a test of the market in a way. The space will offer some limited dining in and takeout. If all goes well they will look for more space in the future and a long-term home in town.

The menu at Embark on Maine will focus on comfort food, including pastas, flatbreads and sandwiches. Cocktails and other beverages will be available.

Since 1966 the Dolphin has flourished and expanded, drawing local diners and seasonal tourists and becoming a Harpswell destination. We look forward to the new restaurant and congratulate the Saxtons for investing in the local area.

Food News

Tao Yuan, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, continues to offer its takeout tasting menu every Sunday through the end of the year. The dinners must be ordered in advance online (order.ehungry.com/Tao-Yuan-Restaurant/order) or by phone (725-9002) by noon Saturday. The New Year’s Eve Peking Duck dinner at $58/person looks especially enticing. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the gastronomic tour of China for 2021 will begin.

Turtle Rock Farm in Brunswick has been named a Good Food Awards finalist for its Apple Rose Preserves. It is among 336 food and drink crafters throughout the country that have been recognized for responsible and sustainable production by the Good Food Foundation. Each year this national foundation presents awards to growers, makers and merchants that create and share tasty and authentic foods. Winners will be announced Jan. 22 at a virtual ceremony.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café’s last day in downtown Brunswick at the Tontine Mall was Nov. 25. The eatery is moving to Brunswick Landing and will reopen at 166 Admiral Fitch Ave. on Dec. 3. Thank you to the Shepherd family for staying and expanding their business in the Brunswick community.

