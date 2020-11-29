HUDSON, Mass. – Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip, 94 of Hudson, Mass. died peacefully in her home on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020.

Nancy was born at Marlborough Hospital on August 17, 1926 to Philip J. and Bernice E. (Dalton) Burke. She attended local schools and graduated from Marlborough High, class of ‘44. Nancy graduated from the Waltham Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 as a registered nurse. She worked in District (now called community) Nursing in Boston’s South End where she did, among other tasks, delivering babies at home. Nancy later worked at Marlborough Hospital, again did District Nursing during the polio epidemic, took care of private duty patients, and Industrial Nursing at Victory Plastics in Hudson.

In 1958, Nancy married the love of her life, Robert J. Hanslip and they began their life together in Hudson, Mass. She travelled frequently with Bob on business trips and spent a lot of time at The Farm in Wilton.

Nancy was active in her communities, both in Marlborough, Mass. and Hudson. She volunteered with the American Heart Association, the Arthritis Foundation, the Red Cross, and Marlborough Hospital for 54 years. Nancy served as a Trustee of the Marlborough Hospital for more than 30 years.

Nancy was a member of the Hudson, Mass., Marlborough, Mass., and Wilton Historical Societies. She was a 40-year member of the 100 Club of Massachusetts and was one of the first women admitted to membership. She had been a member of the Marlborough Country Club for many years and enjoyed playing in their women’s league. Nancy enjoyed going to various country fairs and horse shows.

Nancy is survived by her son, Joe of Sanford; her nephews, David J. White (Eleanor) of Dayton, Ohio, and Neal T. White of Westborough, Mass. Nancy is also survived by nine nieces and nephews; 11 grandnieces and nephews; eight great-grandnieces and nephews; and four great-great-grandnieces and nephews.

One of the great joys of Nancy’s life was spending time with her family, especially when she and Bob hosted Burke-Dalton reunions at their home in Hudson.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 47 years; both parents; and her sister, Phillis Burke White. She was also predeceased by her beloved nephews, Burke P. White and John S. White.

Due to Covid and Nancy’s concerns about people travelling and being together, she was interred last week with a private committal service at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson, Mass. A Mass and reception will be held at a later date.

Short and Rowe Funeral Home of Marlborough, Mass. is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit, http://www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy’s request that donations in her memory be made to the

UMass/Cellucci ALS Fund,

c/o Julie Bowditch,

333 South St., 4th Floor,

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

or online at

http://www.umassals.com

