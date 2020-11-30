The Gibson Brothers

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Gibson Brothers are Leigh and Eric, and they’re longtime favorites at Stone Mountain Arts Center. Their 14-album discography dates from the mid-’90s to 2018’s “Mockingbird.” You’ll enjoy an evening of old time bluegrass and country tunes rich with harmonies, and since it’s December, a holiday chestnut or two is entirely possible. Heck, they even released a cover of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” a few years ago, but it’s their original tunes that have earned them legions of loyal fans.

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

8 p.m. Saturday. Streaming via Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Hear some Love and spread some love! A portion of every ticket purchased for the Darlene Love streaming show from Sony Hall in New York City benefits the Boothbay Opera House, and boy, are you in for a treat. Darlene Love shows are legendary; it’s no wonder she’s on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest singers and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 2011. You’ll be awash in holiday spirit when Love belts out “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” along with “A Marshmallow World,” “White Christmas” and other Christmas classics.

June Han

7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Streaming on Facebook, YouTube and bowdoinfestival.org. Pre-register at bowdoinfestival.org.

Her playing has been described by The New York Times as “mesmerizing,” and you can hear for yourself during a streaming performance by harpist June Han on Monday night. Han is a faculty member of the Bowdoin International Music Festival where she’s considered a “fan favorite.” Han’s concert harp weighs more than 100 pounds, and her technical skills elicit spellbinding sounds from it. It’s free to stream the show, however, donations are very much appreciated and can be made at bowdoinfestival.org/give.

