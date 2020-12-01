Re: “Westbrook councilor protests policy aimed at his refusal to wear a mask during meetings” (Nov. 28, Page B2):
Oh boy! Here we go again. Time to bring out the old dunce cap, reinstate the stockade in the town square, and attach signs to the backs of vehicles, saying, “Don’t follow me, I don’t have a clue.”
This councilor’s argument leads me to believe that there has to be a colossal failure in our education system. I mean, please, can there be any doubt in anyone’s mind (who reads, watches, hears) that the simple act of following a few easy “to do” rules can significantly save your life and, more importantly, the lives of those who you come in contact with?
Well! OK. Let’s do away with seat belt laws and drinking, phoning, texting, reading and/or sleeping while driving laws. How about those pesky yearly vehicle inspections? Since I have the right to kill myself (and perhaps you) when my wheels fall off?
Let’s be real here, surely the councilor has larger issues and problems to help solve in Westbrook. But first, let’s hang a sign on his car stating “don’t follow me, I don’t have a clue.”
Ken MacLean
Scarborough
