What continues to stun me about people like Westbrook City Councilor Elliot Storey and his refusal to wear a mask at City Council meetings is their unreasoning obsession with their “rights.”
Growing up in the 1950s I don’t think I ever heard “rights” being mentioned without its corollary, “responsibilities.”
Rights and responsibilities need work equally in tandem to have a civilized society. It may or may not be Mr. Storey’s “right” not to wear a mask, but I’m pretty sure it is not his “right” to potentially infect others with a serious disease. With an estimated 40 percent of the COVID-infected population being asymptomatic, this is a real concern.
A reasonable and rational assumption would suggest that it is Mr. Storey’s responsibility as a citizen to be concerned about others and act accordingly.
Joe Feely
Topsham
