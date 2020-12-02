I felt it necessary to respond to Jay York’s recent letter (Nov. 30). I do not understand how the “… homelessness situation in the city of Portland …” will worsen by having another shelter.

Do not the homeless deserve a place to sleep, shower and toilet in dignity and safety? Many of the homeless are people with mental health issues. Many are veterans, and many more are homeless because of misfortune. Some even work but do not have sufficient funds for an apartment.

I have been fortunate in my life to have always had a bed to sleep in, food to eat, clean clothes to wear and a place to feel safe. I have never had to search (in vain) for a toilet that was clean and private. If need be, I could enter a restaurant or shop and ask to use the facilities. Many homeless people do not have that “luxury”; they might not even be permitted to enter those establishments.

I would hope that during this coming holiday season of giving, we would remember our homeless brothers and sisters. Give to Preble Street, the Good Shepherd Food Bank, food and clothing drives in your community. Look at the homeless and those less fortunate with humanity and compassion.

