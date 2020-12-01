Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 12/7 3 p.m. Facilities Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 12/8 5 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Tues. 12/8 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/9 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Transit Study Meeting
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 12/7 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/7 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 12/9 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 12/9 5:30 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 12/10 6 p.m. Canine Management Task Force Forum
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 12/8 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/9 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee
