Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  12/7  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/8  5 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Tues.  12/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/9  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  12/9  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Thur.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  Transit Study Meeting

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  12/7  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/7  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Wed.  12/9  4 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  12/9  5:30 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  12/10  6 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force Forum

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  12/8  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/9  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee

