Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  12/8  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/9  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  12/4  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  12/7  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  12/7  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  12/8  8:30 a.m.  Rules and Policies Committee

Wed.  12/9  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  12/9  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Thur.  12/10  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  12/7  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/8  5 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  12/9  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Thur.  12/10  10 a.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee Forum

Thur.  12/10  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Meeting

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Thur.  12/10  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

Fri.  12/11  noon.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
