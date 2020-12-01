Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 12/8 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 12/9 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 12/7 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 12/7 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 12/8 8:30 a.m. Rules and Policies Committee

Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Zoning Board

Thur. 12/10 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 12/7 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 12/8 5 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 12/9 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Thur. 12/10 10 a.m. Community Development Advisory Committee Forum

Thur. 12/10 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Meeting

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

Fri. 12/11 noon. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

