Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 12/8 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/9 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 12/7 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 12/7 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 12/8 8:30 a.m. Rules and Policies Committee
Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Thur. 12/10 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 12/7 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/8 5 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 12/9 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Thur. 12/10 10 a.m. Community Development Advisory Committee Forum
Thur. 12/10 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Meeting
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Fri. 12/11 noon. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
