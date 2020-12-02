With Thanksgiving come and gone, and the last of the turkey sandwiches being eaten, it may seem like we are past the window of mentioning gratitude. However, I don’t feel giving thanks should have a season.

With that, I did want to share with all of you a message of thanks we sent to many of our business leaders last week. This ran in our Chamber’s weekly e-newsletter last week and it got such a nice response that I wanted to share it here for anyone that missed it. Several business leaders said everyone can relate to this message and I was encouraged to share it here with all of you. I’ve also expanded a little bit on it t to mention some other things in our region I’m thankful for.

Here is the message of thanks and a few other mentions of thanks I don’t want to miss out on:

“We have so much to be thankful for- we really do.

Yes, it has been an incredibly tough year, but we need to be thankful for all that we did accomplish this year. Change is never easy and adapting is really difficult. Yet, collectively we have changed more than we probably ever felt we could. Think about the world last Thanksgiving and, for a moment, consider how much has changed since then.

Look at your own businesses and the physical changes you needed to make. Look at the new policies you needed to implement. Look at the new way we do our work.

Some of the changes that we may never have considered before COVID have become commonplace, like flexible scheduling, remote work sessions, Zoom meetings, telehealth and streamlined agendas for meetings. In-person meetings, even while masked, seem like holidays and have increased in value. And we have realized the value of hug and a handshake when we can no longer do those.

Yet we have made it. Not without scars and adjustments, and heartache for some, but we have faced one of our toughest years, and many of us have found a way to overcome. Through the disappointments of 2020, make sure to take a moment to recognize that and the strength it took to accomplish that.

Be thankful for the ones who helped you get through it. I know with my statewide work I have found which colleagues excel in times of stress and which ones struggle under that, and that is good information to have when future projects arise. I found out who excels with new creative solutions and who are the ones that are flexible in their adjustments. Maybe you were surprised too at which colleagues or employees were quick to join you for the fight against your obstacles, and which ones helped you conquer them.

I hope you also recognize who helped you through your tough times, from outside of your organization. Who dropped you a note of encouragement, who offered to find that answer you needed, who overspent in your business, or told others to come shop with you. Who said, through actions or words, ‘you are too important to lose in this community, and I want to help’.

We had several of those people who stepped up for our Chamber and for me personally. I don’t know how to repay them for these acts of kindness, and they wouldn’t like it if I mentioned them

by name here. But know, at my table on Thursday, with my wife, while I’m Zooming with friends and family, we will be thankful for you and the kindness you showed us.”

Beyond that, here are other things I’m thankful for:

– I’m thankful for Brunswick Downtown Association’s Lights of Hope campaign which got downtown Brunswick lit up for the holidays. I’m thankful to the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Topsham for helping hang the wreaths on Maine Street and the numerous people who strung the lights to make it look so jolly.

– I’m thankful for Main Street Bath who brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to town this past weekend in a socially distanced and safe way (their Facebook posts are awesome and will get you in the holiday spirit). Also, Santa Sightings will happen every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Bath so keep your eyes peeled for him.

– I’m thankful for the businesses who supported the Community Matters pages in May and June that ran in The Times Record. This five-week advertising spread was sponsored by Priority Real Estate Group, Bill Dodge Auto Group, Rusty Lantern Markets, The Times Record and our chamber and highlighted local non-profits and other local businesses. The program helped raise funds for the organizations, and the businesses got to join the advertising spread with a single $100 donation.

– I’m thankful for every community member who donated to those in need this year.

– I’m thankful for the businesses and individuals who are donating items for the Midcoast Tree Auction that begins on Friday, Dec. 4. I’m thankful to the board members and staff of local non-profits who have donated wreaths to the auction. There is still time to donate if you would like, just call the chamber office at 725-8797 or e-mail [email protected]

– I’m thankful for how many people in our region make masking and social distancing a priority. A recent study by researchers at Washington University’s Olin Business School shows that consumer spending increased by 5% on average in communities where masks were mandated.

– I’m thankful for the $40M in additional grants for Hospitality, Tourism and Retail businesses in Maine that can be applied for starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. on the Maine DECD site, and the $30 million in CARES Act money for Maine healthcare facilities that opened yesterday. Log onto www.maine.gov for more information on those.

There is so much to be thankful for, and in this challenging year, it’s great to recognize the good around us.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: