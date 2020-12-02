State retail association

honors chamber CEO

Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been selected by the Retail Association of Maine Board of Directors to receive the organization’s 2020 Jim McGregor Award.

As the head of the largest chamber of commerce in Maine, Hentzel has been a leader in advocating for businesses of all sizes, said Curtis Picard, president and CEO of Retail Association of Maine, in a prepared release.

Hentzel worked with the Retail Association of Maine and Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association on a statewide Let’s Be Kind campaign that stressed patience, kindness and understanding between consumers and retailers. Additionally, she pulled together prominent businesses to take a principled stand against racism and tangible ways it can be addressed locally.

The Retail Association of Maine named the award after its retired director of government affairs, Jim McGregor, in 2010. McGregor’s decades of work in public policy set the standard for an award that recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in support of Maine’s retail community.

“I am very proud to see Quincy receive this award,” Picard said. “When the pandemic hit, she was quick to position the chamber as a valued resource for Portland-area retailers that temporarily closed. … Working with her on the Let’s Be Kind campaign was a huge bright spot in a very difficult year, but it’s been great to see her succeed on so many levels.”

Recognition

People Plus in Brunswick was awarded the 2020 United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Campaign Public Service Division Award.

“Stacy Frizzle and her team did a wonderful job adapting to the pandemic, changing their processes and programs so that they could reach their members virtually,” said Ryan Berard, United Way Mid Coast Maine loaned executive.

Captains Matt Wilder and Bruce White, co-owners of the local on-water assistance provider Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast, have been recognized for their outstanding public relations and marketing efforts as recipients of the PR Champion award. The award recognizes the Sea Tow franchise that utilizes local public relations efforts and marketing opportunities to help further the Sea Tow brand.

Granted

Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced its 2020 Better Neighbors Fund grant recipients as determined through a month-long vote during October that resulted in more than 10,000 votes. Strive Maine of South Portland, The Summer Camp in Bridgton and First Lutheran Church PreK program in Portland were awarded $5,000 each. The following organizations were awarded $2,000 each: Frannie Peabody Center, Portland; Girls on the Run Maine, Westbrook; Habitat for Humanity of York County; Riding to the Top Therapeutic Center, Windham; and Sanctuary Baking, Harpswell.

A $5,000 donation from Martin’s Point Health Care will help address food insecurity for students at the University of Southern Maine. The gift enabled USM to open a new food pantry location on its Gorham campus where students can pre-order online and pick up their food and supplies in person.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced Ocean Renewable Power Company of Portland has received $3.7 million from the Department of Energy. Grant recipients will develop new designs for economically competitive turbines for tidal and river currents. Ocean Renewable Power Company will use the funding to propose a novel hydrokinetic energy system.

