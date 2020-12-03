Re: “Maine’s bold climate action plan will require effort, money” (Maine Sunday Telegram, Nov. 29, Page A1):

This is the most exciting and meaningful state initiative I have seen in my lifetime. Will it require investment? Of course! Will the return on investment far exceed the investment? You bet! (Read any of the major “neutral” analyses on this topic, e.g., Stanford University). Will it require a new type of leadership? You bet!

Step 1 is to make sure that stakeholders, like our car dealers, have a seat at the table. Apparently, this has yet to be the case.

Step 2 is for business leaders, like Adam Lee, chairman of Lee Auto Malls, and like Jacob Posik, communications director at the Maine Heritage Policy Center, to shift their focus from “why we can’t do this” to “how might we?”

Ladies and gentlemen, we need your leadership!

Bernard Mohr

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: