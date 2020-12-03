Aimee Barricelli, senior vice president, chief information security officer, at Webster Bank in Waterbury, Connecticut — who has ties to Old Orchard Beach — has been named 2020 Chief Information Security Officer of the Year by the American Cyber Awards. The national awards program reviews the industry, searching for those who are pushing the boundaries in the fight against cybercrime.

The CISO of the Year award honors an exceptional leader who has the attention of his or her board, a record for delivering results and a drive for creating a security culture throughout the company.

“Aimee and her team have utilized next-gen security strategy to improve visibility in an increasingly complex environment,” said Karen Higgins-Carter, executive vice president, Chief Information Officer at Webster, adding, “They’ve created an even more compliant, secure space with cutting-edge innovations that maintain a smooth customer experience.”

Barricelli’s mother lives in Old Orchard Beach.

