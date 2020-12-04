It’s the pandemic side effect virtually everyone can relate to: stress.

Working remotely, learning remotely, feeling isolated on one hand and fearing contact with people on the other.

Add a lost job or an illness or a disability, and that’s the kind of stress being witnessed by front line caseworkers like those who work at Waban, a nonprofit based in Sanford that supports children and adults with developmental and other disabilities.

The agency is one of many faithful partners of the Press Herald Toy Fund, helping the fund get holiday gifts to children whose families are struggling. And this year, Waban is helping distribute gifts to 73 families with a total of 171 children, up from 50 to 55 families in recent years.

“A lot of families are really struggling with day-to-day life,” said Jennifer Putnam, executive director of Waban. And, she said, “a lot of them had to leave their jobs or cut back on hours.”

“Our caseworkers are seeing that the overall stress level in their households seems much higher,” she said. “Kids are generally very resilient, but it wears on kids and the families in general. The whole family feels the stress, including the children.”

That’s where the toy fund and its donors come in. Waban helps families connect with all kinds of support services, but holiday gifts is not something covered by standard assistance programs.

“This really is a singular resource for families who don’t have anywhere else to turn for holiday gifts,” Putnam said. “This does relieve that stress and I think just brings hope to the families in general.

“Over and over, we hear how grateful the families are for the toy fund. It really is a blessing.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year-to-date total: $64,001.25

