TOPSHAM – Michael “Mike” Delong, 66, of Portland, died Nov. 28, 2020. He was born to James and Cecile (Champagne) Delong on Aug. 28, 1954, in Lewiston. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. He briefly attended the University of Southern Maine.Mike was loved for his sense of humor, sharp wit, colorful personality, and sparkling blue eyes. He was a salesman in the flooring industry for many years. He traveled throughout Maine, meeting many people and becoming lifelong friends with a number of his clients. He always had a funny story to tell with an ironic twist.Michael was a devotee of art, independent film, jazz music, eclectic books, sports, walking, and (later in life) politics. He shared his enthusiasm with many people including his sweetheart of 16 years, Janet Daily. Mike had a close circle of friends and family whom he shared his passions. He was a lifelong observer of human nature, nature’s bounty, and always embraced a spirited exchange of ideas.Mike had a strong sense of the importance of family. He fondly reminisced about his childhood on Summer St. He was devoted to his parents and he spent time entertaining them all through their senior years. Mike often would say that his greatest accomplishment in life was his three children, Ben, Kate, and Julia. He encouraged them to embrace the world of the arts, ideas, and knowledge.Mike’s final days were spent with his family and sweetheart by his side. He shared his favorite music and movies with them. Mike delighted in listening to his grandson, Jack, read to him as well as the antics of his granddaughter, Olivia.Michael is survived by his partner, Janet Daily, and her brother, Greg, of Topsham, his children Benjamin Delong (and son, Samuel) of Portland, Kate (Jason) Lydon and their children, Jack and Olivia of Lewiston, Julia Delong (Joanna Groff) of Farmingdale; his siblings, Jane Athanus of Irmo, S.C., Tom (Kathy) Delong of Salida, Colo., (and their three children, Justin, Kelly, and Jeremy), Jim (Linda) Delong of Columbia, S.C., (and their two children, Jean and Angie).Mike was predeceased by his brother-in-law, James Athanus of Irmo, S.C., and his grandson, Miles Thomas Lydon of Lewiston.The family invites you to share your condolences and memories on http://www.forevermissed.com/michael-james-delong. A private graveside memorial will be planned for a future date.

