Products were independently selected by the Portland Press Herald Marketing Department.

If you’re considering this for a young person in your life, check recommended age ranges online.

Kits for Kids by MECA’s Master of Arts Teachers-in-Training

These art class kits will teach you to draw anime-style comics, make a weft-field tapestry weaving and watercolor or acrylic paintings. Kits include all of the supplies you could need, including reusable brushes, palettes and paper pads and a link to instructional videos. Limited availability. $55 to $75 at mecashop.meca.edu

Beginner Punch Needle Kit by s. jane craft

Punch needle technique is related to making a hook rug. These all-inclusive kits include everything to make a floral, mod or “cutie” cat. Afterward, a new punch needle and 8” hoop will have you ready to start an original project. $35 at etsy.com/shop/sjane

Felting Kits by A Wrinkle in Thyme Farm

A Wrinkle in Thyme Farm in Sumner specializes in raising sheep for fine, soft wools valued by textile artists. In their online store, owners Marty Elkin and Mary Ann Haxton sell raw materials, patterns and kits for making felted soaps or needle felted decorative tiles. $16 to $40 at etsy.com/shop/fiberthyme

Whimsy Kits by Heidi Boyd

Craft book author Heidi Boyd, who is based in Brunswick, has a website full of free tutorials and simple fabric art kits for purchase. Choose from embroidery projects, ornament kits and “softie” kits to make animal or fairy figures. You will need your own scissors to complete. $12 to $32 at heidiboyd.com

Basket Weaving 101 Kits by D.E.L.S. Nantuckets

Though not made in Maine, these kits can be found at the Shaker Village Christmas Fair, which has moved online this year. Other items at the virtual fair include soaps, candles, spice blends and fiber arts made at the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village or nearby. Proceeds support the historic and unique community in New Gloucester. $14 to $16.50 at maineshakers.com/shop

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: