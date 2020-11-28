Products were independently selected by the Portland Press Herald Marketing Department.

Here are a few highlights from our state’s woman-dominated screen printing scene. In fact, the market for locally made tea towels is robust enough that you can subscribe to a monthly delivery service.

Tröskö

Are you looking for a Maine-themed gift that defies cliché? Danish-born designer and architect Solvejg Makaretz’s “Maine” pattern is in line with her other simple, Scandinavian-inspired styles, which includes abstracts, radishes, mushrooms, and blueberries printed on bags, pillows, coasters and more. $19.50 a piece at troskodesign.com

Freckled Fuschia

Chandlyr Jackson, based in Portland, puts her simple, fruity designs on tea towels, wrapping paper, stickers, notebooks and more, including washi tape, great for creating your own scrapbook and greeting card designs. Many of her featured fruits, like this papaya party, are from the tropics, adding an especially warm feeling to their design. $18 a piece or $49 for three at freckledfuchsia.com

The Faithful Hound

Kirsten Flakne works out of North Waterboro and her illustrations are inspired by Maine’s endemic plants and wildlife. This design, which stands out on a blue background, features beardtongue blossoms. In her Etsy shop, you will also find timely tree skirts (we love the Winter Wheat design) and napkin sets. $18 a piece at etsy.com/shop/FaithfulHoundShop

Can’t decide? Get them all!

Eat Drink Lucky offers a one-of-a-kind Tea Towel Subscription that could include an item from each of these artists and up to six more. Sales for 2021 will close on December 2. Who knows what next year will bring? Guarantee it includes some fresh, uplifting tea towels for yourself or a loved one. (Pictured tea towel is by Pretty Flours/Molly Thompson.) Tea towel subscriptions are $85 for three months, $135 for six months and $265 for a full year at eat-drink-lucky.myshopify.com

