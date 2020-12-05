Gov. Janet Mills on Saturday announced she had tested negative for COVID-19 after having been exposed to a member of her security team with the disease.

Mills received a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test on Thursday, her spokeswoman, Lindsay Crete, said.

“Masks work!” Mills said in a statement late Saturday afternoon. “And I’m proof.”

The governor will continue to quarantine until at least Tuesday, which will have been 10 days since her exposure to a member of her Maine State Police security detail who later tested positive for the virus, according to her office. People exposed to the virus have been known to test negative for COVID-19 before eventually developing symptoms and testing positive.

Mills used the occasion to urge Mainers to take distancing precautions and wear face coverings to slow the spread of the disease, which has begun to surge out of control in the state after months of comparatively low statistics.

“If my Executive Protection Unit member had not been wearing a mask last Saturday while I was in the vehicle with them, I firmly believe I would have contracted the virus,” Mills said in a news release announcing her test result. “We know that wearing face coverings, watching our distance, and washing our hands protect us from the spread of this virus. No matter where you are or who you are with, taking these simple steps protects you and anyone you come into contact with. Even someone who has limited contact with the public, like myself, can inadvertently be exposed to this dangerous virus, through nobody’s fault.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: