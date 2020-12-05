Emergency management officials urged the public to avoid nonessential travel Saturday as a powerful storm swept through Maine and New Hampshire, dropping rain in southern Maine through the morning and a steady snowfall into the evening.

“We urge citizens to travel only if necessary during the worst of the storm,” MEMA Director Pete Rogers said in a news release. “With temperatures hovering around freezing, road conditions are expected to be extremely slick.”

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a winter storm warning late Saturday morning that predicted between 8 and 15 inches of snow in “south central, southwest and western Maine.” That includes parts of Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec and Waldo counties.

The weather service expects rain to become snow as the storm pulls in colder air through the day, with some snow reaching the coast but the brunt of the snowfall expected inland.

About 19,000 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity by 4 p.m. Saturday, up from only 729 around 1 p.m. More outages will come as gusts reach up to 40 mph, the NWS said. The outages were concentrated in Cumberland, Oxford and York counties, with the Sebago-area towns of Bridgton, Casco, Naples and Windham hard hit. More than 2,000 were without power in Kittery just before 4 p.m.

“A heavy, wet snow will stick efficiently to trees which will likely cause downed branches and power outages,” the weather service said in its warning.

Snowfall had reached parts of York County, including Buxton and Limerick, by midafternoon. Coastal areas such as Portland still were seeing rain, although snow began to fall in the city’s West End. Through Maine’s interior, snow was falling at between 1 and 2 inches per hour, the weather service said at 3:42 p.m.

Because of snow, the speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph from the New Hampshire state line to Augusta, officials said early Saturday afternoon.

Speeds have been reduced to 45 MPH from the NH state line to mile 109 in Augusta due to snow. No overlimits permitted. Please drive safely. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 5, 2020

In anticipation of the weekend storm, Concord Coach Lines canceled several bus trips scheduled Saturday and Sunday in Maine and New Hampshire. On Saturday, the bus company canceled southbound trips from Portland after 1:30 p.m., as well as northbound departures from Boston after 5 p.m. at Logan International Airport and 5:30 p.m. at South Station.

Northbound departures from Portland also stopped running after 12:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

