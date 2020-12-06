AMES, Iowa — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Cooke shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 6-of-12 overall, helping South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.

“That’s what offensive flow is,” Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley said. “The ball should find who should shoot it. Any team that is in rhythm, it’s a high possibility they’re going to make shots.”

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

(5) LOUISVILLE 85, UT MARTIN 67: Dana Evans scored 26 points to lead the Cardinals (4-0) to a victory over the Skyhawks (0-1) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Cardinals used an 18-3 run over the final 6:58 of the first half to take a 40-27 halftime lead and break away from a solid Skyhawks squad playing their first game of the season. Evans, a preseason All-American, scored 10 of her points during that spurt.

The senior guard made 9-of-18 shots, including 4-of-9 3-pointers to lead Louisville, which shot 42 percent from the floor. She sat after three quarters and finished just two points shy of tying her career high set last year against Oklahoma State

Freshman Hailey Van Lith and junior Kianna Smith scored 10 each for the Cardinals.

(22) SYRACUSE 82, PENN STATE 72: Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and the Orange (3-0) turned back the Nittany Lions (3-1) in Syracuse, New York.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, finished with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. However, she also had nine turnovers.

The Orange trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter but closed the half with a 15-0 run, taking a 33-32 lead on a Lewis basket. Syracuse went 2 of 17 on 3-pointers and shot just 29% but the Nittany Lions missed their last eight shots with seven turnovers and shot only 31%.

(24) MICHIGAN 82, WRIGHT STATE 59: Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added a double-double and the Wolverines (4-0) rolled to a win over the Raiders (0-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter. She scored nine points and the lead was 26-16.

Hillmon, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last eight to push the halftime lead to 48-27. Brown, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Indiana, also had seven rebounds.

Michigan lost nine points off its lead in a cold third quarter but still finished at 49% shooting for the game. The Wolverines were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and went 19 of 26 from the foul line.

Wright State (0-2), which got 17 points from Angel Baker, shot 31%, going 1 of 18 from distance and 10 of 19 from the line.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(12) VILLANOVA 68, (17) TEXAS 64: Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and the Wildcats (4-1) held on late to hand the Longhorns (4-1) their first loss after a strong start, in Austin, Texas.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Samuels, who sat out practice this week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, also collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns. Texas had won the Maui Invitational in the program’s best start in six years under coach Shaka Smart, who just last season was under intense pressure and speculation he could lose his job.

Ramey fouled out to send Gillespie to the line and he calmly stroked both shots to put the Wildcats up by four. After Coleman made a twisting layup, Gillespie was again back at the line and swished two more. Gillespie finished with 12 points.

Ramey made a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 before Villanova answered with a 3-pointer from Cole Swider with 1:58 to play and the Wildcats held the lead to the end.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »