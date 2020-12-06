Alabama is No. 1 for the fifth week in a row and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week, and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame is No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.

Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.

BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14, and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.

SOUTH ALABAMA: The school fired Steve Campbell as coach, a day after a shutout loss to rival Troy.

“I met with Coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” Athletic Director Joel Erdmann said.

Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons. The Jaguars ended this season with a 4-7 record, capped by Saturday’s 29-0 home loss. They finished 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference games.

The school said it would begin a national search for a replacement immediately.

TEXAS: The school said all football team activities has been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.

The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.

Texas is ranked No. 23 after its 69-31 win Saturday.

SUNDAY’S GAME

WESTERN KENTUCKY 27, CHARLOTTE 19: Tyrrell Pigrome had 218 yards passing with a touchdown and 60 yards rushing, Brayden Narveson made two field goals over 45 yards and the Hilltoppers beat Charlotte 37-19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Western Kentucky scored the first 17 points in some unconventional ways. Special teams player A.J. Brathwaite Jr. recovered a botched punt attempt in the end zone, and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith gathered a loose ball in the end zone after a fumble by teammate Gaej Walker.

Narveson connected on field goals from 33, 46 and 49 yards – boosting his season total to 13 of 14 makes.

Walker added 98 yards on the ground for Western Kentucky (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA). Pigrome was 18-of-27 passing and carried it eight times.

Chris Reynolds passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns for Charlotte (2-4, 2-2). Two of Micaleous Elder’s four catches were for touchdowns.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous