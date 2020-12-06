The Maine State Ballet’s online production, “The Nutcracker: Behind the Mask – A Short Movie,” does not quite rival the full-scale presentation of the classic Christmas-themed ballet that the company has been presenting annually at Merrill Auditorium in Portland for decades. But it has its charms, and is a safe and welcome treat to help lovers of the traditional holiday ballet through these challenging times.

IF YOU WATCH WHAT: Maine State Ballet’s “The Nutcracker Behind the Mask: A Short Movie” WHERE: Streaming on demand through Dec. 12 at mainestateballet.org COST: Free (donations accepted)

Directed by Janet Davis, the 50-minute movie was shot to recorded music by Tchaikovsky at the ballet’s Lopez Theater in Falmouth. Employing fixed and hand-held cameras, Davis provides the viewer with the opportunity to see the dancers work from a number of angles and distances.

Though dozens of performers are listed, the production conveys an intimate appeal that is sometimes lost when “The Nutcracker” is viewed live from the seats of a large auditorium. A broader perspective is missed, though, in a few spots where the full extension of the dancers is abbreviated by a tight video frame. Nevertheless, the gracefulness of many subtle gestures can enthrall viewers of this production in otherwise rarely experienced ways.

In a sign of the times, all performers wear masks, beautifully rendered by Gail Csoboth, whose costume designs overall are remarkable. The dangling “snowflakes” on the dresses of the dancers during the famous scene that ends the first act, for example, provide a great deal of dazzle when enhanced by some special video effects.

The performers do hold hands, physically support each other, and execute partnering lifts at appropriate moments.

Artistic director and chief choreographer Linda MacArthur Miele introduces and narrates the production in ways that should be helpful to new and younger viewers.

The story of Clara, the young girl whose Christmas gift of a nutcracker leads to a magical journey, is quickly told through scenes beginning in her home and moving into exotic realms. Elizabeth Chadbourne dances the lead role for the first time. As with all the performers in this shortened version of the ballet, her opportunities to shine are brief but she impresses as a spirited girl growing up alongside her Nutcracker Prince. Arie Eiten, in the latter role, offers her a dashing partner.

Rhiannon Pelletier, a standout in several recent Maine State Ballet productions, makes for an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, welcoming all to the realm where the divertissement feature dancers representing everything from spinning Cossacks (Trevor Seymour) to sinuous Arabians (Adrienne Pelletier).

Fluffy mice and too-cute reindeer play returning roles, as do the small acrobats hidden under Mother Ginger’s confectionary skirt.

Emma Davis, Addison Goodwin, Eliot Konzal, Glenn Davis, Anders Siebach, Kallee Gallant, Julia Lopez, Jonathan Miele, Ryleigh Raber, MarieClaire Owens and Michael Hamilton are among the other featured performers in this very concise Nutcracker that, above all, succeeds in showing the creative resilience of the Maine State Ballet in keeping the seasonal spirit alive.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »