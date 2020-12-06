I was pleased to see last Sunday’s (Nov. 29) in-depth feature on “Maine’s bold climate plan” (Page A1). It paints a vivid picture of the challenges facing us, with transportation being No. 1.

For those who are considering the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle, I have good news. I’ve been driving a Chevy Bolt for over two years, and I must say I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how easy the transition was. News coverage tends to focus unfairly on limited range and the lack of public charging stations.

Like most drivers, I begin and end nearly all of my daily trips at home, where I have a 220-volt charger that replenishes my batteries overnight. And, like most households, we have a second, gas-powered car for longer trips.

I feel the “range anxiety” issue is overblown. Electric-vehicle drivers quickly learn to plan their trips to avoid charging issues, and we adjust our habits so we can use our electric vehicles as our main vehicle. If you’re still not sure whether you want an electric vehicle, take one out for a test drive. The acceleration and handling will amaze you.

Any household that has two or more cars can easily trade one for an electric vehicle. If your family is anything like ours, the electric will quickly become your go-to car.

Dan Lyons

Kennebunk

