ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gertrude D. Gagan “Trudy”, 94, a native of Maine and longtime resident of St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep in November 2020. Trudy was the wife of James E. (Jimmy) Gagan, Esq., a Portland attorney, former State of Maine Executive Councilor and City Solicitor for the City of Westbrook. She accomplished much in her life and volunteered tirelessly. In the late ’40s she lived in Newport, R.I., and later in New York City, working as a cosmetologist and hairstylist for Bloomingdales before returning to Portland and opening her own salon. As she and Jimmy built their family of five, spending winters in Westbrook and summers at their home on Higgins Beach, Trudy also earned her BA Degree in History from the University of Maine, became an avid gardener and served on multiple boards in Westbrook, Portland and Scarborough. She loved the ocean, music, singing, snow skiing, and international travel. In later years, she and Jimmy moved to St. Petersburg Beach, visiting Maine with family each summer.Trudy positively impacted the lives of all who knew her. She was the beloved matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. Her wisdom, positivity, practicality, and effortless grace inspired many. She was predeceased by her husband and many dear friends. Survivors include three children, Jamie Gagan, M.D., Brian Gagan, Patricia Gagan, her husband Robert Hayden and three grandchildren.A private memorial service will be held in Maine this coming summer.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

