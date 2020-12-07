Arts

A ChoralArt Christmas, free to stream at choralart.org/Events/christmas/.

“A Christmas Carol” performed by Gerald Dickens, Dec. 14-18 via Vimeo, presented by Maine Historical Society. Charles Dickens’ great-great-grandson performs his one-man stage adaptation. Free, registration required at mainehistory.org.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 24 at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $35-$50. Visit portlandstage.org/show/a-christmas-carol/ for more information and schedule.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 23 at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for more information and schedule.

“Christmas with Kennerley – Home for the Holidays (2020),” available to stream Dec. 12-28. Pay-what-you-choose starting at $10. Visit porttix.com or by call 842-0800 for tickets.

Green Hut Galleries Holiday Show, through Jan. 30. Visit greenhutgalleries.com for details.

“Holiday Offerings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Dec. 27. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream through Dec. 31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

Meetinghouse Arts Pop-Up Holiday Art Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at 42 Main St., Freeport. Some works available to view and purchase at meetinghousearts.org.

“The Nutcracker: Behind the Mask,” short film available to stream through Dec. 12, presented by Maine State Ballet. Free, donations appreciated. Visit mainestateballet.org/the-nutcracker-behind-the-mask for more information and video access.

“Season of the Light – Irish & Celtic holiday Music by Kevin Farley,” available to stream Dec. 17-23 via OceanView at Falmouth. Free. RSVP at oceanviewrc.com/event/seasonoflight/.

Saturday 12/12

“A Victorian Nutcracker,” presented by Portland Ballet and filmed at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, airs at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on WCSH 6 & WLBZ 2, the News Center Maine Roku app and the News Center Maine website and app.

VOCES8 Winter Tales Virtual Performance, 3 p.m. live from London, presented by Portland Ovations. Pay-what-you-will starting at $10. Available to stream with purchase after live event Dec. 13-15. Visit portlandovations.org for more information.

Benefits

“Buy, Give, Get” Program, Ocean State Job Lot customers who buy a winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

Raymond Village Library Holiday Raffle, tickets $1 each or six for $5 for Dec. 14 drawing. Proceeds go towards library programming and services. Visit the Raymond Village Library Facebook page for details.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale, sold by South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, can be reserved until stock runs out. Online ordering and curbside pickup at rotarychristmastrees.com. In-person shopping at Mill Creek Park, South Portland, requires social distancing and face masks.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Average cost per child is $200. Donate online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland, ME 04106 or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Bulletin Board

Advent at Falmouth Congregational, events include virtual worship services, extended church school for kids, car caroling and the Christmas Angels project. Visit falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/christmas for dates and details.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath, includes tree lighting, Magic Letter Boxes, Neighborhood Decorating Contest, Santa Sightings on Saturdays, Downtown Window Decorating Contest and food donation collection. Visit visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/ for details or gf.me/v/c/gmz8/old-fashioned-christmas to donate.

Christmas Tree Sale, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Food City parking lot, benefits Bridgton Fire Department. Bridgton Village Center Firemen’s Association will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets and BFD T-shirts.

Christmas Wreath Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $15-$20 cash or check. Email [email protected] to pre-order. Visit facebook.com/fccucc for more information.

Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Benefits Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. Masks required for all volunteers and customers. Cash, check and credit card accepted.

Freeport Sparkles for the Holidays, through Dec. 13. COVID-safe activities and event details subject to change based on orders from the state and CDC. Visit visitfreeport.com/sparkle-celebration/ for full schedule.

Holiday Cookie Sale, Raymond Village Community Church taking pre-orders until Dec. 15 for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church, including snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, sugar cookies, pumpkin molasses, toffee nut squares, peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. $5/dozen. Call 655-7749 and leave name, phone number, cookie choices and pick up time or email to [email protected]

Holiday Decorating Contest, through Dec. 11. Decorate your Windham home or business for a chance to be included in the 2020 Holiday Lights Map of Windham. Must register and submit a photo. Visit windhamrecreation.com to register and for more information.

Holiday Window Display Contest, over 40 downtown Portland businesses will “deck the halls” with holiday spirit. Community members can cast a vote for their favorite displays on Portland Downtown’s Facebook page for Best Overall, Best Use of Merchandise, Best Theme and Most Original. Winners announced Dec. 13.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps through Dec. 31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Midcoast Tree Auction, through Dec. 12, featuring up to 70 lots with deluxe tree items, classic tree items and wreaths at facebook.com/midcoasttreefestival. To donate, contact Cory King at 725-8797 or [email protected]; forms at midcoastmaine.com.

Monument Square Tree Cam, now streaming live and stays on 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminating on Black Friday through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Wednesday 12/9

A Victorian Christmas: A Talk with Kimberly Smith, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom, presented by Maine Historical Society. A. festive and informative look at the origins of cherished and historic holiday customs. Free, registration required at mainehistory.org.

Thursday 12/10

Reverse Light Parade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cars can enter the reverse parade from Town Hall Entrance at 185 Portland Road, Buxton. Visit buxtonme.myrec.com for more information.

Sunday 12/13

Advent Family Prayer & Blessing, 5 p.m. virtual, live presentation by Bishop Robert Deeley. Visit portlanddiocese.org/BishopFamilyBlessing for login information.

Lessons and Carols Advent Event, 5 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Free, registration required at jp2me.org. Also available to livestream.

Saturday 12/19

Drive-Thru Christmas, 5-7:30 p.m. The story of Christmas comes to life through this exciting outdoor event. Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Free, cresseyrdumc.org.

Virtual Nativity Hour, 10 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth. Free, registration required at pothe.org/makingmusic or call 847-6884.

Fairs & Festivals

Children’s Nursery School Petite Bazaar, online through Dec. 13 at 32auctions.com/cns.

Saint Mary’s Sparkles Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturday through Dec. 17 at 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, or online 24/7 at saintmarysparkles.org. Sanitizer, face masks and social distancing required. Visit the Sparkles St. Marys Falmouth Facebook page for details.

Kids

Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 12-13 at 10 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. This is an in-person, socially distant event. $25. Visit visitportland.com/event/breakfast-with-santa/ for more information and ticket link.

Festive Grab-and-Go Crafts for Kids, from Freeport Community Library. Kits for garland making available starting at noon Dec. 10 and kits for snowpeople beeswax candles available starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 15. While supplies last. Free. For more information, visit freeportlibrary.com, call 865-3307 or stop by the library at 10 Library Drive.

The Holiday Express, now through Dec. 23, presented by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, $45 first class, $30 coach. Visit porttix.com/plan-your-visit/holiday-express-info/ for reservations.

Letters for Santa, collected by Prince Memorial Library through Dec. 12. Drop off in the North Pole Express drop slot at the library entrance.

Thursday 12/17

Virtual Visit with Santa, 6 p.m., hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Free, registration required at princememorial.org/home/programs/children-teens/.

Friday 12/18

Winter Trivia, 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For all ages. Teams of up to six will answer questions about all things winter and winter holidays. Sign up at tinyurl.com/MMLKids.

