A mother in southern Maine says her family has faced multiple challenges during the pandemic, and she credits her son for doing more than his share to help them get through.

Now she is asking for help to make sure he has gifts at the holidays.

“I am a singe parent with a 15-year-old son. I had to give up my job in May to take care of my 93-year-old grandmother with dementia.

“I just recently started back working at an assisted living facility because I lost my car and had to but a new one. I work 30 to 35 hours a week.

“My son has been going to school and helping take care of his great-grandmother instead of out being a teenager.

“My son is very understanding and knows I don’t have much money for Christmas gifts.

“He has been out taking odd jobs to make money to help pay the bills. He is a great kid and deserves something for Christmas.”

“Any help I can get would be appreciated.

“Thank you”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONORS

Werner Wellman $75

In memory of John Ganem $25

Best wishes to all for the Holidays! Margaret & Nicholas Bartenhagen $35

Linda & David Power $50

Susan Jane Anspacher $100

Jerilyn Doucette $50

Anonymous $100

Southern Maine Labor Council $400

Anonymous $200

In memory of George Grise, who loved little children $25

In memory of Blanche and Fernald Goulette $100

Michael Dudley $50

Anonymous $50

Michael & Georgianna D’Arcangelo $50

In memory of Joseph Chaisson, who always gave to the Fund, from Nola J. Chaisson $30

Donna Helm & John Nolan $100

In loving memory of Kathie Hazelton Savage from her family $500

Mark & Diane Perlin $250

Darrell & Martha Johnston $50

John & Anita Colpitts $50

In memory of Linda Wilford $200

Sally Webb $30

Benjamin Soule $50

For the kids – F. Moreau $50

Jon & Marjorie Oxman $100

In memory of GiGi $100

Linda Burnham $50

In loving memory of Morris, Missy and Omar $100

The Wood family $50

From Janet & Michael $50

Richard & Kimberly Brooks $100

Lions Club of Cape Elizabeth $250

Beverly Keniston $300

In memory of my mom, Alison M. Ross $200

Mark Kingston $260

From Judith A. and David C. Kelly $500

In loving memory of Bill and Barbara Caswell $25

Thomas & Jean Walkden $100

Richard N. Lord Jr. $50

David Manyan $100

Nancy Barber $50

The Norris family $50

Joel Bassett $50

Patricia Buttner $30

Lucinda Sargent $30

Merry Christmas! Stay Safe! Craig & Jennifer Cooper $100

M.E. Smith $25

In memory of our grandparents, Blanche and Joe Capelutti, Jill and Andrew $50

For happy kids! Grace & Herbert Tyler $100

We love all children, J & M $50

Dick & Anna Hamilton $50

Darryl Arsenault $20

A.J. Candelore, DO $200

Nancy Greska $100

Year-to-date total: $93,736.25

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous