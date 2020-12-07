Ronald Aime Cadieux was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, in March of 1935, the son of Aime and Rose Cadieux. He was educated in the Holyoke public schools, graduating from Holyoke High School in 1953. He attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and received a BS in mechanical engineering, Cum Laude, in 1957.

Ron was designated a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force ROTC program and commissioned a second lieutenant in the Regular Air Force. He was called to active duty in August of 1957 and began a 22-year career which saw duty on three continents, including a one-year in-country tour in Vietnam from 1969-1970. While in service he earned an MS in engineering management from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, and a graduate degree (with distinction) in program management from the Defense Systems Management College.

His decorations include a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam, two Meritorious Service medals, and an Air Force Commendation Medal. His last assignment in the Air Force was as the program director of the SACDIN Program at Hanscom Field in Massachusetts. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 as a Lt. Colonel.

After his retirement from the Air Force, Ron embarked on a second career in the computer industry with Digital Equipment Corporation. During his 15 years with DEC, he held a number of senior engineering management positions.

Ron and his wife, Judy, moved to Kennebunkport in 1999 and have been active members of the local community and the Church on The Cape in Cape Porpoise, where he served on a number of committees and councils.

Ron and Judy have been lifelong campers, starting out with a tent in their early years in Europe, progressing through a number of travel trailers, and culminating with a large motor home which they purchased after his retirement from Digital. They enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and exploring new cultures.

Ron was a lifelong angler. He often said that some of his most satisfying moments have occurred when he was standing in a trout stream or in a boat alone in the midst of a lake on a quiet morning, or standing in the surf at sunrise along the Maine coast.

His other hobby was woodworking and furniture making, a tradition which was handed down to him from his maternal grandfather who was a master cabinet maker.

Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith E. Cadieux; two children, Craig Cadieux of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Cadieux of Rochester, New Hampshire; daughter-in-law Heather Huckins of Bridgewater; grandson Tylor Brawn and his wife Rebecca of Bridgewater; and great-grandson Brayden Brawn of Bridgewater.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring of 2021. Memorial donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity PO Box 267, Kennebunk ME. 04043; Save the Children 501 King’s Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT, 06825; or the Church on the Cape PO Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME. 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ron’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

