Biddeford’s own Ryan Fecteau is Maine’s new Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 130th Legislature, elected a week ago by his peers.

Fecteau, 28, served as assistant majority leader in the last session and is in his fourth term as the representative for Maine House District 11. He ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.

“I pledge to do all I can to unite our members across parties and to improve the lives of Mainers from every corner of the state,” said Fecteau at his nomination for the post. “I am proud of the work we did in the 129th Legislature, but there is so much more to do to help Maine businesses thrive, to expand access to health care, to provide students the best education and to support families. Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will have to come together and work harder than ever for Maine people. Whether as Speaker of the House or in my role as a state representative for my hometown, I will do just that.”

Fecteau previously chaired the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee. Born and raised in Biddeford, he graduated from Biddeford High School, is a graduate of the Catholic University of America and is an account executive at a data firm.

State Sen. Susan Deschambault, reelected Nov. 3, said Fecteau has done well.

“I’m really happy for him and I’m happy for Biddeford”, said Deschambault, who represents the city plus several other communities in Senate District 32.

Among those elected by the Legislature to constitutional offices last week was Shenna Bellows, Maine’s next secretary of state. Bellows was among five Democrats vying for the nomination to replace Matthew Dunlap, who had reached his term limit. Others included Sen. Justin Chenette of Saco, who did not seek re-election to the Senate this year; Rep. Matthew Moonen of Portland; Rep. Craig Hickman of Winthrop and Rep. Erik Jorgensen of Portland, all of whom reached their term limit; and former state Rep. Thomas Bull of Freeport.

A Manchester resident, Bellows, whose election to the position has resulted in an opening in Senate District 14, to which she was re-elected Nov. 3, is executive director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine and the former executive director of the ALCU of Maine.

Chenette said Bellows will make a great secretary of state.

“I came into the Senate at the same time as Shenna Bellows and she was my seatmate,” said Chenette. “I’ve seen up close her capacity for leadership and commitment to protecting our Democratic institutions, and I’m honored to have been considered amongst a group of such dedicated public servants.”

“She really listens,” said Deschambault of Bellows. “And she’s a darn hard worker.”

