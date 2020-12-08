PORTLAND

St. Brigid students deliver smiles for Giving Tuesday

Students of St. Brigid School spent time last week delivering smiles, support, items of need, and love to many people in need of them as part of Giving Tuesday observations.

Grades 1, 2 and 4 students paraded around Park Danforth on Stevens Avenue to wave to senior residents, who stood at windows and on porches at the housing complex. Students also created cards, ornaments, and placemats for the residents.

A few miles away, third-graders dropped off more than 60 care packages, assembled for the clients of the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. The packages contained personal hygiene products, lip balm, hand wipes, protein bars, socks and messages of encouragement for recipients.

Students throughout the school also contributed to a collection for the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry in Portland, donating nearly 800 pounds of food.

Pre-kindergarteners collected and donated toys for the Opportunity Alliance in South Portland and created artwork with messages of thanks for first responders in the area.

Grade 6 students created windshield poetry in the form of inspirational messages that they left on vehicles parked near the school and also created personalized cards for teachers at St. Brigid.

Those who are interested in supporting St. Brigid School can visit the school’s new website at sbrigids.com or contact Ellen Couture or Courtney Morgan at 797-7073 or [email protected]

FALMOUTH

Town Hall open by appointment till Monday

Due to COVID-related staff shortages, the Falmouth Town Hall will be open by appointment through Monday.

Updates regarding reopening will be posted via e-alerts and social media. To receive e-alert updates subscribe to News & Announcements at: falmouthme.org/subscribe.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the many services that can be conducted virtually. Click here for access to online services or call 781-5253.

BRUNSWICK

New award added to window decorating contest

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest has begun in the downtown area and this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”

A People’s Choice Award has been added this year. A panel of judges will select winners in two additional categories that include best interpretation of the theme and best use of product or merchandise.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning businesses.

The contest will end at 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite design.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 18.

For more details, go to brunswickdowntown.org/holiday-window-decorating-contest

STATEWIDE

Know a caring kid? Nominations for awards sought

UScellular is accepting nominations for its sixth annual “The Future of Good” program that recognizes young people who are championing causes locally that include the fight against hunger and homelessness, protection of the environment and expansion of education and literacy.

Nominations are being accepted through Dec. 31 from individuals age 18 and older who wish to nominate a youth between age 6 through 17. UScellular will announce three winners and award each of them with a $10,000 contribution to support their cause.

To nominate a young person or for more details, go to thefutureofgood.com.

NEWRY

Nearly $25,000 raided by Sunday River Challenge

Giving Tuesday marked the conclusion of the Sunday River Challenge in support of the Bethel Food Pantry, where the resort pledged to match donations up to $5,000. Along with the support of an anonymous donor who pledged to match another $5,000 in donations, the community raised over $24,121, far exceeding the original fundraising goal of $10,000.

The donation will help the food pantry continue opening from 9 a.m. to p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Donations can be made at any time on bethelfoodpantry.org.

SCARBOROUGH

New Little Free Library includes special book

This fall, the Blue Point Congregational Church’s Mission Committee undertook a joint venture with the local Girl Scout Troop 629 to install a Little Free Library in front of the church building, 236 Pine Point Road. The LFL was made by Howard Charles and his wife, the Rev. Marcia Charles. The Girl Scouts, under the leadership of Jennifer Winchenbach and Priscilla Gushee, collected numerous boxes filled with books for children of all ages to enjoy.

The church purchased one special book for the Little Free Library that it hopes will be shared over and over: “The Lonely Playground,” written during the COVID-19 pandemic by Marin Tirrabassi and illustrated by the Rev. Diane Wendorf, who serves at the congregation’s “sister” church in Sanford and whose husband, the Rev. Mark Wendorf, was interim pastor at the Blue Point Church from 2010 to 2012.

CAMDEN

Bank names grant-winning leaders

Camden National Bank announced its 2020 Leaders & Luminaries awardees, who were provided $22,000 in grants for their respective organizations. The honorees include Doris Dennee from The Iris Network, Evelyn Kieltyka from Medical Care Development, Inc., Jackie Studer from Classical Uprising, Ray Gerbi from the Pejepscot History Center, and Dr. Robert “Bob” Holmberg from Community Compass.

Since the recognition program launched in 2011, Camden National Bank has donated nearly $175,000 to 48 Maine nonprofits through Leaders & Luminaries Awards presented to outstanding board directors from across the state.

SEBAGO LAKES REGION

Housing center completes 4 projects for seniors

Since its founding by six local churches and organizations, the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing has completed four projects benefiting area seniors.

The projects involved repairing and replacing window trim and siding for a Windham couple; rehabbing a worn deck and steps for another homeowner; and completely clearing leaves, acorns, and gutter debris for two other seniors in order to make their yards safer to walk in and to keep them off ladders.

The four projects involved 37 volunteers; local Fuller Center Board members and community residents. “Getting these jobs done was not deterred in any way by the need to wear masks and socially distance. The volunteers approached it all with energy and good humor, staying safe and being really productive,” said Steve McFarland, a Fuller Center board member who worked on all four projects.

An affiliate of the nonprofit national Fuller Center for Housing, the local Fuller Center was founded by representatives from Faith Lutheran Church, the Unity Church for Spiritual Growth, the North Windham Union Church (UCC), Windham Hill United Church of Christ, Raymond Village Community Church (UCC) and St. Joseph’s College, and serves the towns of Windham, Raymond and Standish.

Eligibility criteria for receiving services include financial need and a willingness to be involved in some way as health and finances allow.

Suggestions for projects and expressions of interest in volunteering can be sent to the website at sebagofullerhousing.org or by emailing the Fuller Center at [email protected]

Tax-deductible financial contributions can be made online at the website.

AUGUSTA

Dexter school official named outstanding principal

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) has named Jessica Dyer, assistant principal of Ridge View Community School of Dexter, Maine’s NAESP National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

Dyer received the award based on her passion and dedication to her school community as demonstrated by the relationships she builds within and beyond the school building. Her work to use social media to stay connected to parents and families during the pandemic helped to maintain a connection to the school.

In announcing Dyer’s selection for the honor, MPA executive director Holly Couturier noted, “(Dyer’s) leadership and laser focus on advocating, nurturing, and sustaining a school culture conducive to student learning and professional growth, are the epitome of what we expect of those in the assistant principalship.”

Dyer received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1997 from Keene State College and her Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Maine.

During her educational career, Dyer has taught Pre-K and Kindergarten through Grade 1. She is a member of the Maine Principals’ Association and National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Dyer will be honored by the MPA at its annual awards banquet on April 29, 2021, at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: