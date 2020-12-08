BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19.
Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team, and the Ravens announced less than an hour before their game against Dallas that Bryant was scratched with an illness.
Bryant wrote on Twitter: “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my (expletive) come back positive… I tested positive for Covid …”
Later, he posted: “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this.”
Bryant, 32, played eight years for Dallas before being cut in April 2018. He latched on with the Ravens in October and was looking forward to facing his former team for the first time.
The Ravens appeared to be past an outbreak of COVID-19 that caused 23 players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was activated Monday, along with several other players.
