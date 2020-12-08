The Spurwink Meeting House, also known as Spurwink Church, shown circa 1910. The church was built in 1802 on land donated by Jonathan Mitchell. Owned by the town of Cape Elizabeth since the late 1950s, the church was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1970. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #102033.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

