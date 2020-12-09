According to the Mayo Clinic, a simple cloth face mask reduces the chance of contracting the coronavirus because it filters 50% of fine particles less than 1 micron. However, that mask also can block up to 80% of respiratory droplets exhaled.

Translation: A mask is somewhat effective in preventing you from getting infected; but it is very effective in preventing you from spreading coronavirus to your coworkers, neighbors, friends and loved ones.

Gov. Mills has good reason for the mandatory wearing of masks in all public settings.

Unfortunately, as reported by The Times Record, last week, Phippsburg selectmen, in a 2-1 vote, renewed their decision to not require residents to wear face masks while in municipal buildings.

As reported, Selectman Chris Mixon argued that mask requirements are “an overreach of government power and a violation of civil liberties.”

Selectwoman Julia House said people who can’t wear one are “looked down upon and told to put a mask on or asked ‘why don’t you put a mask on?’ and those questions cannot be asked.”

Phippsburg selectmen are putting a misplaced sense of libertarianism ahead of the safety of town staff and residents. In doing so, selectmen are abrogating a sacred duty.

Selectmen say they still encourage residents to wear masks, but without an enforcement mechanism, such urging means little. They may as well rescind regulations mandating that restaurant workers wash their hands after using the bathroom, or legalize drunk driving, or other rules in place to protect the health and safety of others.

The U.S. continues to have the worst record in containing the spread of COVID-19 and is approaching 300,000 deaths due to the virus, according to the New York Times. We desperately need better leadership in combating the pandemic, whether that leadership comes from the White House or the local town hall.

We haven’t gotten it yet.

Phippsburg resident Leslie Belz perhaps said it best in her written comments to selectmen: “We all want to get back to normal, wearing a piece of fabric over your nose and mouth for a little while seems like a pretty easy way to get there. … Are you willing to be responsible for your friends/neighbors to lose everything because you objected to wearing a mask?! It is up to you to set a good example and so far you are failing.”

It’s not too late, however. Phippsburg selectmen are set to revisit the issue at their meeting tonight, Dec. 9. Let’s hope that for the sake of town employees and residents, the board elects to do the right thing.

