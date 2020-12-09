BRUNSWICK — A fire damaged a home at 42 Arrowhead Drive at around noon Wednesday, leaving the family who lives there temporarily displaced.

Deputy Fire Chief Don Koslosky said the fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes. The family was at the two-story colonial home when they noticed smoke coming downstairs from the upper floor and evacuated the house. No one was hurt.

Koslosky said the fire was contained to a bedroom but the upper floor suffered smoke and water damage. The home is insured, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

