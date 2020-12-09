Portland police are asking for help finding a man who committed an assault in October and may have approached another woman on a city street this week.

The latest of three similar incidents occurred around 7 a.m. Monday, when a woman said a man driving a dark-colored Toyota sedan with tinted windows and a Texas license plate pulled to the side of the road and tried to talk with her. The woman was walking her dog near 722 Congress St. when the incident occurred, police said. The woman walked away when the topic of the conversation began to concern her.

The woman said she later saw the car near Pine and Brackett streets.

Police said two similar incidents, including the assault, occurred on Oct. 25. In one case, a man approached a woman on Thomas Street and assaulted her after she refused his offer of a ride, police said. Witnesses said it appeared the man was trying to pull the woman into his car.

Later that night, a woman on Brackett Street said she walked away when she was approached by a man who tried to start a conversation.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description of the Toyota is asked to call police. Tips can be phoned to 207-874-8575.

