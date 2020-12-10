Sarah Lowell Morse, wife of Arthur D. Morse. The couple married in 1870 and bought a farm in Pownal a few years later, then moved to Falmouth before moving to Portland. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #18104.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities through the end of this year. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

