To the editor,

I’m writing to express my thanks to the people of House District 9 (Kennebunkport and coastal Biddeford & Kennebunk) as their newly sworn-in representative to the 130th State Legislature. I am honored to serve, and grateful to have been entrusted with this important job.

As I stated to the many folks I spoke with during the campaign, I pledge to work hard for our district, communicate regularly, and always respond to your needs and inquiries.

In these difficult times, as we await distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Legislature is focused on keeping Mainers safe and healthy, and making sure that everyone has access to the health care, food, and housing they need. Our shared no. 1 priority is getting individuals and businesses safely through the pandemic.

During the coming winter months, therefore, I especially invite you to reach out to me with questions or concerns about this health crisis and our efforts to keep the community safe. I ran for this office because I wanted to help improve the lives of people in our towns, and I need your input to do that effectively.

Looking to the future, we have an opportunity to address the challenges you raised during the campaign — building a more sustainable economy with good jobs, addressing climate change, making living in our area more affordable, and ensuring that our children continue to get an excellent education. Please know that I will focus my efforts in Augusta on achieving these goals for our district and for Maine.

Please contact me at [email protected] or at 207-967-6175.

Traci Gere

Kennebunkport

