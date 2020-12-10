PROVIDENCE — Blanca Millan scored 30 points and 14 rebounds and the University of Maine women’s basketball team opened its season with a 62-48 win over Providence College on Thursday afternoon.
Abbe Laurence added 10 points and Anne Simon nine points and nine rebounds for the Black Bears, who played their first game since March 8 in the America East semifinals. The season was called off soon after, and this season was delayed on Nov. 24 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Maine plays at Rhode Island on Friday.
Millan, the 2019 America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, played her first game since suffering a knee injury in the sixth game of the 2019-20 season. She made 13 of 25 shots from the floor (3 of 9 on 3-pointers)
Providence (3-3, 1-1 Americna East) was led by Chanell Williams with eight points.
