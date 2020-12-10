Barbara Ann (Strickland) Reed passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020, after a year of many illnesses at the Norway Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 5, 1932, in Biddeford to Edith Eldridge and Herbert Strickland. She spent her childhood in Kennebunkport and graduated from Kennebunk High School. She worked most recently at the Norway Shoe Shop.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Reed, sisters, Catherine Charrette, Hartford, Connecticut, and Dorothy Campbell, Kennebunkport. She is survived by her step grandson, Ernie Roy, five nieces, six nephews and many friends.

A spring burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Norway

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous