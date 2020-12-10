With a new carpet installed, the Kennebunk Free Library will resume six-day per week services beginning on Monday, Dec. 14. In light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, the library will be open for curbside services only.

Library hours remain the same as they were before the carpeting project: Monday 1 to 4:45 p.m.; Tuesday 4 to 7:45 p.m.; Wednesday 4 to 7:45 p.m.; Thursday 1 to 4:45 p.m.; Friday 1 to 4:45 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. According to the library, staff will monitor the situation closely and assess the possibility of offering in-person browsing by appointment as soon as it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, those who need help choosing a book or movie, the library has many resources available. Check out the Readers Advisory tab on the website for suggestions, explore the staff picks section at the bottom of our newsletter, or give the library a call or send an email. There are few things librarians enjoy more than making book recommendations. Patrons will still be able to request items through Minerva. While some Maine libraries have closed, most are simply moving to curbside services – their books will remain available for borrowing.

Kennebunk Free Library will also make a small change to its curbside procedures as of Dec. 14. For staff and patron safety, the library will move the pick-up location to the vestibule in the library’s main entrance. The amphitheater and ramp have served the library well this summer, but snow and ice make the ramp difficult to navigate.

Aside from the location, all other procedures remain the same: pull into a parking space, call 207-985-4730, then proceed to the pick-up table in the vestibule to retrieve items. Visitors are asked to continue to remain masked during visits and observe physical distancing.

Please return all items except board games and puzzles to the book drop, which will continue to be open 24/7. For the safety of all, the library asks that patrons do not use the book drop lane except when making a return.

For more information or with questions, email [email protected] or call 20-985-2173.

