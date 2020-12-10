KITTERY – Catherine Rachel Marie (Pouliot) Trent, 89, died peacefully Dec. 7, 2020 in Kittery.

Catherine was born Nov. 17, 1931, the daughter of Florida Marie (Houle) and Joseph Pouliot in Quebec, Canada. She became a United States citizen early in life. Her family relocated to Portland when she was a child.

Catherine graduated from Cathedral High School in Portland. At age 21, she entered the Air Force and was stationed at Langley Air Force Base, Virgina. During her service at Langley, she met her husband Donald F Trent, MSGT Air Force. Following assignments overseas, the family settled in York, Maine.

Catherine was a parishioner at St Christopher’s Catholic Church in York.

Her most treasured times involved time spent with family. She loved time spent with her grandchildren and was readily available to assist and support as needed.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her daughter Karen A Davies; her brother Marcel Pouliot; and her special friend and sister, Madeleine Green.

Survivors include her sons, Donald F. (Maryland), Mark A. (Maine), and Bruce J. Tent (Maine). She is also survived by her grandchildren Donald Trent, Michelle Williams Cisak, Nicholas Trent, Kayleigh Trent and Riley Backus. She has two dearly loved great- grandchildren, Stella and Sean Cisak. Catherine is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held next year.

