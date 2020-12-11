BATH — the Chocolate Church Arts Center will present an online Christmas concert featuring the Celtic band Còig at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Còig of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, has performed at the Chocolate Church Arts Center for each of the past several years. With an infectious, energetic sound, and musicians who play over a dozen instruments, the group moves between centuries-old tunes of past generations to original contemporary compositions featuring fiddles, piano, guitar, bouzouki, whistles and more.

The online concert will be presented from a theater in Canada. The video will be streamed by a professional film crew, and the audio is mixed by trained audio engineers. Còig’s performance will be an opportunity for lovers of traditional and contemporary Celtic and Cape Breton styles to take in Christmas classics, as well as music from the group’s catalogue.

Much of the music of Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton region is Celtic, but originates from local traditions and celebrates the sea, as well as fishing and other primary industries. The members of Còig embrace this heritage in their music. Fiddler Chrissy Crowley joins Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals, and multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, whistles, vocals and more.

Tickets for the Còig Online Christmas Concert are $20 and can be purchased via the link at chocolatechurcharts.org. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 442-8455.

