Food pantry donations

Many families in the community are needing extra help providing food to their families with the demands and losses that 2020 has brought. If you are able to donate any amount of food to the pantry, it would be greatly appreciated. Donations are always needed and can be dropped off at Lake Region Baptist Church, 1273 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, or financial donations can be mailed to Raymond Food Pantry, P.O. Box 900, Raymond, ME 04071.

Holiday cookie sale

Raymond Village Community Church is having a holiday cookie sale that will take place of their holiday fair and annual cookie walk. Pre-order cookies by Dec. 15. Cookies will be available or pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. For $5 (cash or check only) you will get 12 cookies of your choosing from snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, holiday sugar cookies, pumpkin molasses, toffee nut squares, peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. To place your order, call the Raymond Village Community Church at 655-7749 and leave a message with your name, phone number, cookie choices and time you will pick up. Or send an email to [email protected] with the same information.

Local representative contacts

Raymond representatives in Augusta are eager to hear your thoughts, concerns and ideas regarding issues in Raymond. Jess Fay represents parts of Raymond, Casco and Poland. She can be reached at [email protected] Sue Austin represents parts of Raymond, Gray, Casco and all of Frye Island. She can be reached at [email protected]

Town office hours

Raymond Town Office will be closed from 12-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, for the office Christmas party. Be sure to schedule your visit at another time and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Library opportunities

Raymond village library needs your support now more than ever. 2020 has been difficult; with COVID-19, “normal” is social isolation and economic upheaval. Many town families are spending more time at home, some with fewer resources. The free resources and services provided by the library are a lifeline for many in the community. Your donation to the annual appeal will ensure that the Raymond Village Library’s services remain available to you and to your friends and neighbors.

There are several ways to help right now. Monetary donations at any level are appreciated. Payments can be made online at paypal.com/donate, in person, by phone or mail to PO Box 297, Raymond, ME 04071. The library accepts cash, checks or credit card donations.

In addition to donations, the Raymond Village Library has several great opportunities to be supported this holiday season. From Dec. 12-14, the library will be holding their annual holiday bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The yummy treats are perfect for gifting and enjoying during the holiday. Cookies, brownies, cupcakes, pies and other treats will be available this year. (If you are a treat maker, donations are always welcome.)

There are ongoing holiday raffles occurring. There is a beautiful handmade quilt and a breakfast-themed holiday basket with a drawing on Monday, Dec. 14. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. All proceeds go towards library programming and services.

There are great holiday crafts for the kids to take and decorate. Drop by the library and pick up a craft. Completed crafts can either hang in the library to help decorate the children’s room for the season or be kept and displayed at home. Remember to sign up with Miss Karen to get your December “story time at home” kit for babies and/or toddlers.

For more information or to answer any questions regarding these opportunities, reach out to the Raymond Village Library at raymondvillagelibrary.org, 655-4283, visit 3 Meadow Road or contact them via email at [email protected]

Livestream concert

The Raymond Arts Alliance will present a livestreaming concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The musical group Time Zone will perform a set of Middle Eastern music, original jazz and more. Time Zone members are Eric LaPerna (table), Michael Gallant (violin) and Gary Wittner (seven-string guitar). The concert will be streamed on the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page at facebook.com/raymondartsalliance. For more information, contact the Raymond Arts Alliance at [email protected]

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: