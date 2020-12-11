I’m a nurse, a very tired (the kind of tired that sleep cannot fix) registered nurse at Maine Medical Center.

I have been on overdrive since March, and while I get paid well, I’d like people to know the sacrifices that come with being an empathetic RN during a pandemic.

I’ve been the last face some have seen as they slip from this life. I’ve been surrogate family for the dying; I’ve disconnected from my own to care for yours. I’ve neglected my own needs for that of the cause, the greater good, call it what you will. I’m beyond the edge of burnout.

I have written to Sen. Susan Collins to ask for a federal tax break, or reprieve altogether, for this year; I’d love to have some support behind me in this request. Health care workers, essential workers, public safety, let’s ban together for advocacy.

Let something good come out of all of our efforts to slay the dragon that is COVID-19!

Angela Smith

Raymond

